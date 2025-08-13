WB voter list revision row: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant appears before EC following summons

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Wednesday appeared before the Election Commission here, after he was summoned by the poll panel to explain the state government's decision not to suspend "tainted" officers over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision.

The West Bengal Chief Secretary reached the Election Commission's office at around 4.30 PM and left around 6 PM. Sources said he met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the election commissioners.

Asked about the meeting, Pant refused to comment on it.

The poll panel had on Tuesday summoned Pant to Delhi to report in person at the EC headquarters in the national capital by 5 PM on August 13.

The move came in response to Pant's communication to the Election Commission of India on Monday, stating that suspending the identified officers and filing FIRs against them, as directed by the poll panel, would be "disproportionately harsh" and have "demoralising impact" on the officers' community in Bengal. PTI AO RT