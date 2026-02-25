WBBSE announces final window for online registration of class 9 students in schools

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday announced a final special window for online registration of Class 9 students (2025 batch) with a late fee, benefiting candidates who failed to complete the process during the earlier phases.

In a notification, the Board said the dedicated portal, https://registration.wbbsedata.com, will remain open from 11 am on February 25 to 4 pm on March 7.

The notification comes after the two such orders issued in April and September last year, under which online registration was conducted in two phases.

According to the Board, a total of 9,335 schools participated in the online registration process for Class 9 (2025) during the stipulated phases.

However, considering the interests of valid candidates who missed registration through their respective schools, the Board has decided to reopen the portal for a limited period to enable completion of the process.

A late fee, as admissible under existing norms, will be applicable for all registrations carried out during this special window.

The Board has made it clear that no cases of Class 9 (2025) registration will be entertained after 4 pm on March 7, 2026.

Schools have been directed to complete the registration of any remaining eligible students within the specified timeframe to avoid hardship.

Board President Ramanuj Ganguly said that accountability for non-registration of any valid candidate after the special deadline will rest with the respective school authorities.

"Any such cases reported to the Board after the portal closes registration will be the responsibility of the institutions concerned," he added. PTI SUS NN