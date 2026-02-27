WBBSE calls SSC-recommended class 11-12 teachers for document verification on Mar 2

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday asked candidates recommended by the WBSSC for appointment as assistant teachers in classes 12-12 to appear for verification of testimonials on March 2.

In a notification, the Board said the listed candidates must report at 12 noon on that day at its headquarters with all original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies for submission.

The verification is being conducted before issuing appointment letters for the post of Assistant Teacher (Post Graduate), an official of the WBBSE said.

The letters are being issued following the recommendation of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), the official said.

The Board said that candidates failing to appear with complete documents on the scheduled date would be informed of subsequent dates later.

The recruitment relates to the selection process conducted by the WBSSC for the appointment of Post Graduate teachers in Higher Secondary schools (Classes 11-12) across the state. PTI SUS NN