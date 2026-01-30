WBBSE requests CEO to allows teacher deployed in SIR to do work in secondary exam

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) With the 'Madhyamik Pariksha' slated to begin on February 2, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has requested the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to plan and phase the electoral roll work in such a manner that teachers deployed for SIR work can perform their roles in the examination in an unhindered manner.

Board President Ramanuj Ganguly said in the letter – referring to the Election Commission's memo dated November 30, 2025 - regarding the ongoing SIR, particularly the issuance, hearing and verification phase, which is scheduled to continue until February 7, 2026.

"As you are aware, the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10 examination) 2026, conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, is scheduled to be held from February 2 to 12. This examination is one of the largest public examinations in India, involving 10,79,897 registered students across 2,682 examination centres and venues," the Board said in the letter sent on January 27.

Ganguly said in the letter, the smooth conduct of this examination depends heavily on the services of district-level officers and secondary and higher secondary school teachers, "many of whom have been deployed for electoral roll duties".

Out of each of the 2,682 examination centres and venues, every centre is headed by an Officer-in-Charge from the district level, who is responsible for the overall management of the centre and its venues within its jurisdiction while the head of the institution usually act as the Centre Secretary and Venue Supervisor. The examination also requires around 1,00,000 invigilators who are teachers from schools across the state, the Secondary board letter to the EC noted.

"Given the overlapping timelines, there is a genuine risk of disruption to the examination if these key personnel are unable to fulfil their examination duties due to electoral roll responsibilities," Ganguly said and requested the good office of CEO to make "necessary adjustments in the electoral duty roster from February 2 to 12.

In the letter, raising another point the Board said "the whole team of teachers actually facilitate the process beneficial to free and fair conduct of the examination.

"The matter was also discussed and agreed upon during the administrative meeting in your district, with the undersigned," one such letter to the district authorities said.

