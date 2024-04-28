WBJEE exams held smoothly at 328 centres

Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) Around one lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations on Sunday.

Advertisment

Students wrote papers for enrollment in BTech and BPharm courses at 328 exam centres - including three centres in the northeastern region of the country, a senior WBJEE official said.

The four-hour-long exam passed off smoothly.

The Metro Railway Kolkata ran special services for the WBJEE course aspirants in the Blue line (Dakshineswar to New Garia) from 8:30 am till 9:40 pm, a Metro railway statement said.

Instead of 130 services on Sunday, 140 services (70 UP and 70 Down) were run during the day. PTI SUS NN