WBJEE results published after unusual delay this year

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for entry to undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy courses in state-run and state-aided universities were declared on Friday.

Although the exam was held on April 27, the results saw an unusual delay this year due to a legal tussle, sparking protests in political circles.

On August 18, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had warned that BJP legislators would stage dharnas outside the state education department headquarters if the results were not released this week.

"WBJEE results have been published," board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI.

She added that once the legal issue over publication was resolved, the board declared the results in the interest of students.

The top rank holders are Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, Samyajyoti Biswas of Kalyani Central Model School, Dishant Basu and Aritro Ray of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Trishanjit Doloi of PURV International School Durgapur and Sagnik Patra of Midnapore Collegiate School.

On Monday, the WBJEE Board issued a circular directing candidates to upload their SC, ST, and OBC certificates on the official website.

The submission window closed on Thursday, clearing the final hurdle for publication.