WBNUJS comes up with braille version of Constitution in collaboration with RKM Blind Boys' Academy

Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) here in collaboration with Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys' Academy have published the braille version of the constitution.

West Bengal is the third state after Maharashtra and Odisha to have come out with a braille version of the Constitution of India for visually challenged persons.

"Bringing out the braille version is an attempt to make our Constitution accessible for persons with vision impairment," WBNUJS vice-chancellor Nirmal Kanti Chakraborty said, unveiling the document published by WBNUJS, at its campus here.

He said that the West Bengal NUJS is aware of its responsibilities toward constitutional and human rights commitment for differently-abled persons.

"It's a profound task that requires a commitment to constitutional values and the deployment of these values in favour of those who are at the margins of the society," Chakraborty said at the event on Thursday, attended by students of the RKM academy.

Mir Mehtab Ali, a student of class 9 at the residential Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys' Academy at Narendrapur here, read out the introduction to the Constitution from the document in braille version.

Brahmachari Asimachaitanya, principal of the academy, said that the NUJS authorities had contacted them for embossing the braille version of the Constitution at the academy's regional braille press around two years back.

"We took up the project and completed it successfully," he said.

A visually impaired proofreader and another with normal eyesight jointly did the proofreading of the project, he said.

Chakrabarti said that one copy each of the document will be presented to the Supreme Court, the Calcutta High Court, the National Library and the NUJS library. PTI AMR RG