WBPCB, KP officials test green fireworks at 'bazi bazar', around 80% pass permissible level

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) and Kolkata Police (KP) on Wednesday gave NoC to stalls selling fireworks at several 'baji bazars' (fireworks fair) across the city after 80 per cent of the fireworks passed the test, an official said.

While some of the 'bazi bazars' have already started, others are slated to open in a few days in the run-up to Kali Puja/Diwali festivities on October 20.

A WBPCB official said mostly crackers, flower pots, shells were experimented at an open field in Tallah Park area in north Kolkata in the presence of KP and representatives of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), while some of the fireworks exceeded the decibel limit, the rest - around 80 per cent - passed the test.

"While fireworks bearing hallmarks similar to rejected tested crackers and manufactured by the same maker - either from Sivakasi or local market - were all confiscated, the authorities allowed sale of other products at the stalls," the official said, adding that around 20 per cent of the total fireworks failed in the test and were seized.

The violations ranged from exceeding the 120 decibel limit to causing air pollution, he added.

Babla Roy, Chairman of the 'Sara Bangla Atasbaji Unnayan Samity' (the apex body of fireworks producers and sellers in West Bengal) said 163 Bazi Bazars have opened across West Bengal.

The WBPCB official said, "As decreed by the state and Centre conforming to the past order of the apex court, only green fireworks can be made and sold by makers and sellers. But as all makers and sellers are passing off every firework as green and claiming to be certified by either the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) or the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), we have to be on guard against any pilferage," he said.

He said only green fireworks are being sold from 163 Bazi Bazars opened across West Bengal, with 70 fairs opened in northern parts of the state alone.

Four among these fairs have come up in the city and another in the twin city of Howrah. The rest are in the districts.

"Some of the fairs have already opened up, while others will be opened in the next two days. We are witnessing a huge response from customers this year," he said.

The WBPCB has allowed bursting of green fireworks for two hours on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali on October 20-21.

A total of 73 units are registered under NEERI for producing green fireworks.

"Conforming to stipulations imposed by the NEERI and PESO, green crackers not exceeding the 125-decibel limit can be made and burst," Roy added. PTI SUS RG