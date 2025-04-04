WBPDCL, two thermal plants in Bengal among top power utilities in country: Mamata

Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) The West Ben­gal Power Devel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion Limited (WBPDCL) has been ranked the best-performing company in the country while two thermal power plants in the state have also topped the list in performance across the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday, citing the latest rankings by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) of the Union Ministry of Power.

Sharing the achievement on X, Banerjee said WBPDCL achieved a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 88.9 per cent, outperforming major players.

"We are the Best, yet again!! The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, has just announced the annual ranking of all the 201 thermal power plants in the country, based on operational efficiency (PLF - Plant Load Factor) parameters," Banerjee posted on X.

"... WBPDCL, as a company (with an aggregate PLF of 88.9 per cent), has been ranked the best-performing company in the country, surpassing giants like NTPC, DVC, Adani Power, Reliance Power, Tata Power, Torrent Power, etc," she added.

The CM said, "for 2024-25, the CEA has ranked Santaldih Thermal Power Plant of WBPDCL (with PLF 94.38 per cent) as the top performing thermal power plant in the country".

"Our Bakreswar plant (PLF 93.3 per cent has been ranked 2nd, Sagardighi (PLF 90.86 per cent) 4th and Bandel (PLF 89.62 per cent) at 9th position (nationally) by GOI," Banerjee said, congratulating the officers, engineers and workmen for this feat. PTI SCH MNB