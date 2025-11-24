WBSSC announces results for 23,212 class 9-10 teacher vacancies

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Monday announced the results of the class 9-10 recruitment test for assistant teachers in state-run and aided schools, covering 23,212 vacancies.

The results were uploaded on the commission’s website and through a dedicated helpline in the evening, officials said.

The examination was held on September 7.

After the results were published, State Education Minister Bratya Basu said in a message on X, "The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the results of the written examination for recruitment of teachers for Classes 9-10, which was conducted on September 7. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and with the cooperation of the state and district administration, I congratulate the commission for publishing the results on time." Although the results were declared, the verification process will commence only after the class 11-12 recruitment verification is completed, a senior WBSSC official said.

While the exact number or percentage of successful candidates deemed "untainted" in the 2016 SSC test could not be specified, most such teachers who lost jobs following the April 3 Supreme Court order and opted for fresh tests now feature among the successful candidates, he said.

He added that the list of interviewees are expected to be published in the first week of December.

The official said 2,93,192 candidates had appeared for the 11-subject examination.

The number of vacancies may rise once the revised list is published prior to the interview and document verification stages.

Candidates can view their results using their roll number and date of birth.

Earlier, the WBSSC uploaded a list for candidates for 12,445 vacancies in classes 11 and 12, the written for which was held on September 14.

Altogether 35,657 vacancies for assistant teacher posts in classes 9-10 and 11-12 are being filled in the second state-level selection test.

On April 3, the Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff calling the entire recruitment process "vitiated and tainted." Consequently, the state began conducting a new recruitment process to fill up the vacancies. PTI SUS MNB