WBSSC releases interview list for classes 9-10 teacher recruitment for 23,212 posts

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday published the interview list for recruitment of classes 9 and 10 teachers for 23,212 posts.

WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said, "The list was uploaded on the portal at 8 pm. Document verification will begin once the classes 11 and 12 interview process is completed." The commission published the written examination results for the classes 9 and 10 recruitment on November 24 and candidates have already checked their scores out of 60 marks on the official portal.

Candidates can check the list by visiting the official WBSSC website, selecting 'Result, Intimation Letter for Verification and Intimation Letter for Interview,' and entering their roll number and name under 'Verification Result under 2nd SLST(AT), 2025 Class Level-IX-X.' SLST tests for assistant teacher posts for classes 9-10 and 11-12 were held on September 4 and 11 this year to fill 35,726 vacancies in state-run and aided schools.

The tests were conducted after around 26,000 teacher and non-teaching posts were invalidated as the Supreme Court termed the entire recruitment process of 2016 SLST as tainted and vitiated.

The apex court ordered that fresh recruitment process must be completed by December 31, following which the tests were conducted in September.

The WBSSC official said most of the untainted candidates of 2016 SLST were in the interview list. PTI SUS MNB