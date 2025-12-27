WCC slams Kerala govt over molestation case against Malayalam filmmaker

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) The Women in Cinema Collective, an outfit of women professionals in the Malayalam film industry, on Saturday sharpened its criticism against the Kerala government over a molestation case involving noted filmmaker and former MLA P T Kunju Mohammed.

In a hard-hitting Facebook post, the outfit alleged that though the survivor, a woman film professional, had sent a confidential letter detailing the incident to the Chief Minister, the CMO did not issue any direct response to the complainant despite taking certain steps subsequently.

An FIR was registered only eight days later, after recording her statement, and it was following repeated requests from the survivor, it alleged in the post.

The police did not publicly explain the delay in converting the statement into an FIR, it said.

During these eight days, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairperson Resul Pookutty, Vice Chairperson Kuku Parameswaran, and others spoke to the survivor both over the phone and in person, assuring her of all possible support, the outfit explained.

However, only one action taken as per their assurance was to remove Kunju Muhammed’s name from the IFFK handbook and not inviting him to the festival, the FB post added.

The assurances that long-term solutions would be announced on the IFFK stage to prevent such incidents in the future, and that a zero-tolerance policy would be strictly implemented in this regard, have once again remained mere promises, the outfit said.

Although the Kerala Women’s Commission stated that it had accepted the complaint related to this case, no information has been available regarding the continuation of any proceedings.

Until just before the media made the case public, the police had told the survivor that registering the FIR could take up to 14 days. However, immediately after the media reported the issue, the FIR was registered, the WCC alleged.

The outfit pointed out that women leaders from the ruling front have been asking the survivor to stand firm, assuring her of their support "On the other hand, representatives of the ruling establishment and senior figures from the film industry have been repeatedly pressuring the survivor to let the accused go free, citing his physical ailments. As a result, the survivor is being pushed into greater distress and pressure," the WCC alleged.

Even after an FIR under non-bailable sections was registered on December 8, the authorities showed no urgency in arresting the accused and remained inactive until the civic body polls and the IFFK were over, it alleged.

Eventually, after arguments on the bail plea in the Sessions Court, the accused was granted bail considering his age. Subsequently, the arrest was formally recorded and he was released on bail, it pointed out.

"Those standing by P T Kunju Muhammed believe that he has either escaped or been deliberately protected. This once again makes it clear who the system truly serves," it said.

"The judicial system and the government machinery, irrespective of political differences, continue to silence survivors," the WCC alleged.

Though the government, the media, and the public repeatedly proclaim that they are with the survivors in assault cases, the slow and ineffective implementation of official announcements is unacceptable, it noted.

"Our effort is a humble attempt to transform the system to ensure justice for women. We will continue this struggle. We stand in solidarity with the many survivors who have been silenced under the shadow of male dominance," the WCC added.

The WCC, which had criticised the state government in the matter earlier as well, came up with the fresh statement days after a court here had granted anticipatory bail to film director Kunju Muhammad in the case related to the alleged molestation of a woman associated with the film industry.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha R granted the relief to the former MLA after hearing the arguments of the public prosecutor and the defence counsel in detail.

Earlier this month, Cantonment Police registered a case against Muhammad following a complaint that he had allegedly molested the woman at a hotel where they were staying to select Malayalam films for the recently held International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). PTI LGK ROH