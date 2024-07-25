WCD announces pilot programme for skilling adolescent girls in non-traditional courses

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Union Women and Child Development Ministry has announced the launch of a pilot programme aimed at providing skilling opportunities to adolescent girls in non-traditional courses in 27 districts around the country.

A senior official shared details of the initiative on Thursday.

The programme targets 22 lakh adolescent girls currently enrolled in Anganwadis, with the pilot phase set to be rolled out over the next two months in 27 districts spanning 18 states, the official said.

In addition, the officials further said the government was working to connect these adolescent girls with existing schemes.