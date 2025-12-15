WCD department team stops child marriage in Nanded

Nanded, Dec 15 (PTI) A team of the Women and Child Development department in Nanded district successfully prevented a child marriage, an official said on Monday.

The intervention was carried out as part of the 'Child Marriage Free India-100 Days Campaign' being implemented across the district, he added.

"An alert was received on Child Helpline 1098 regarding the proposed marriage of a 17-year-old girl in Ardhapur tehsil. District Child Protection Officer Vidya Alane, along with Child Helpline staff Aishwarya Shewale and Dipali Hingole, visited the girl's residence. The team counselled the girl's mother and relatives and verified the minor's age," he said.

"The team explained in detail the harmful consequences of child marriage as well as provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The girl was produced before Nanded Child Welfare Committee, while the parents were made to submit a written assurance that they would not proceed with the marriage," the official said.

Collector Rahul Kardile urged citizens to provide information related to child marriage immediately to the Child Development Project Officer in urban areas or to the gram sevak, anganwadi worker, or the toll-free Child Helpline 1098 in rural areas. PTI COR BNM