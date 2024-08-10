WCD Minister asks states to work in unison for country's progress

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Saturday met the ministers of women and child development/social welfare from various states as well as administrators and lieutenant governors from the Union Territories and urged them to work together to foster overall progress of the country.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the various initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Devi emphasized the importance of collective efforts and strategic planning to enhance the ministry's schemes.

"Our objective is to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the grassroots level. It is essential to work in collaboration with the states, which will not only foster the development of individual states but also contribute to the overall progress of our nation, aligning with the prime minister's vision of a 'Developed India'," she said.

The meeting featured deliberations on current projects, developmental achievements and future strategies aimed at ensuring better progress for women and children across the country, according to an official statement. PTI UZM AS AS