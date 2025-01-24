WCD minister calls for commitment to education, safety, empowerment of girls

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) On National Girl Child Day on Friday, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi urged for a collective commitment to their education, safety and empowerment.

In a series of posts on X, the minister emphasised the importance of creating an environment that would allow every girl child to thrive and fulfil her dreams.

She said in one post, "On National Girl Child Day, I extend my endless good wishes for a bright future to all daughters. Let us take a pledge today to remain committed to the education, safety, and empowerment of our girls." In another post, the minister reiterated the need for societal support.

"Balika Devo Bhava: On this occasion of National Girl Child Day, let us resolve to provide every girl the opportunity to fulfil her dreams and create an environment where they feel free, empowered, and respected," she said.

Observed every year on this day, National Girl Child Day highlights the importance of addressing issues such as gender inequality, access to education, and safety for girls. PTI UZM UZM SZM SZM