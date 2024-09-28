WCD minister stresses capacity building to combat cyberbullying, online crimes involving minors

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Saturday stressed the importance of capacity building and addressing issues like cyberbullying, online fraud and the involvement of minors in cyber crimes.

At the 9th Annual National Stakeholders' Consultation on "Protecting the Rights of Children Living with Disabilities", the minister highlighted the government's growing commitment to child protection, particularly for the children in need of care and protection (CNCP) and children in conflict with the law (CiCL) who are differently-abled.

She said there has been a significant increase in the child-protection budget. "The budget allocation for child protection, which was around Rs 60 crore in 2009-10, has been increased to approximately Rs 1,500 crore for 2024-25," she said.

Addressing the vulnerabilities faced by differently-abled children, the minister said these children often become easy targets for perpetrators of social crimes.

"Children, especially those with disabilities, are the most vulnerable and it becomes our collective responsibility as a society and government to ensure their protection," she said.

She further explained that many children are unaware that they are victims of crimes, such as domestic violence, cyber crimes and bullying, underscoring the need for serious attention to their protection.

The minister also talked about the steps taken by the government, including legislative updates and laws that have proven critical in child-protection efforts.

She highlighted the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 and the strengthening of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We have also worked on human-trafficking prevention. When laws are violated, the role of the judiciary becomes important," the minister said, urging the judiciary to remain sensitive to child-related issues.

She praised the judges present at the event, acknowledging their efforts in reinforcing the justice system and building public trust.

Referring to a recent significant ruling on child pornography, the minister called for a renewed focus on child safety and development.

"The scope for child protection is broad. It is not just about their safety but also about safeguarding their rights," she said.

Additionally, she highlighted last year's efforts in early detection of disabilities among children during "Poshan Maah", urging the states to empower the child welfare committees.

UNICEF India country representative Cynthia McCaffrey, who also spoke at the event, lauded India's progress in supporting differently-abled children.

She noted that globally, one in three children in institutions is differently-abled, making them more susceptible to family separation.

"Children with disabilities are first and foremost children. No matter their story, every child has every right to thrive," she said. PTI UZM RC