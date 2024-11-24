WCD minister to launch national campaign against gender violence on November 25

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi will on Monday launch the national "Ab Koi Bahana Nahi" campaign, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The event will witness the participation of Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a statement said.

The campaign -- a joint initiative between the ministries of Women and Child Development and Rural Development -- is supported by UN Women.

It aims to mobilise citizens, government bodies and key stakeholders to take decisive steps to end gender-based violence in India.

Running alongside the rural development ministry's "Nayi Chetna 3.0" initiative, the campaign intends to amplify the message of zero tolerance towards violence against women and girls by ensuring a nationwide reach.

A film showcasing the campaign's theme, urging accountability and collective action from all sections of society, will be released during the event.

The campaign aligns with the global "16 Days of Activism" initiative, observed annually from November 25 to December 10, highlighting the urgency to address violence against women and girls.

Drawing inspiration from the UN's No Excuse initiative, the Ab Koi Bahana Nahi campaign seeks to highlight the rising instances of gender-based violence and emphasise the need for immediate and sustained action. PTI UZM UZM SZM SZM