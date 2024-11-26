WCD minister to launch national campaign to eradicate child marriage

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi will launch the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign to eradicate child marriages from the country.

The event, also attended by Minister of State Savitri Thakur, aims to strengthen efforts to eliminate child marriage and empower young girls.

The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the 'Child Marriage Free Bharat' portal, an innovative platform designed to raise awareness, prevent child marriages, and facilitate the effective reporting of cases.

The campaign aligns with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat@2047', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the importance of women and girls' full participation in every sphere of life.

Despite progress in areas like child mortality reduction, improved sex ratio at birth, and increased girls' enrolment in education, child marriage remains a significant challenge.

Government statistics indicate that one in five girls in India is married before the legal age of 18.

This practice often traps girls in cycles of poverty and premature caregiving, depriving them of opportunities and basic rights.

The campaign builds on the success of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, which has driven societal change in valuing the girl child.

By addressing child marriage, the government seeks to promote education, skilling, and entrepreneurship among girls, ensuring they can contribute to India's growth and development.

At the launch, Annpurna Devi will lead a collective pledge against child marriage, with the campaign expected to engage over 25 crore citizens nationwide. Attendees will include Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, civil society representatives, central and state government officials, and media personnel.

The government's "whole of government" and "whole of society" approach underscores its commitment to creating a progressive and equitable India, free from the scourge of child marriage. PTI UZM NB NB