WCD Minister to visit Arunachal, review implementation of govt schemes

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi will visit Arunachal Pradesh from April 10 to 13 to attend various programs under Poshan Pakhwara, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

She will focus on a range of field visits during her visit and review meetings aimed at enhancing the implementation of the Centre's schemes in the northeastern state.

Devi will be visiting the districts of Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri where she will participate in activities related to Poshan Pakhwara, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said in a statement.

In addition to attending the Poshan Pakhwara programs, the minister will visit schools, Anganwadi centers, hospitals, cooperatives and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the region to interact with beneficiaries and assess the impact of the government schemes. She will also conduct review meetings with the deputy commissioners (DCs) and district officers to discuss the progress of various schemes of the Government of India, including the flagship initiatives, under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The review sessions will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing programs and identifying areas where further improvements are needed to ensure the welfare of women, children and vulnerable sections of society, the statement said.