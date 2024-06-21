WCD ministry celebrates International Day of Yoga at NIPCCD

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) officials celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga at the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) here.

The celebration was led by the Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur who actively engaged in the yoga session.

Her participation highlighted the significance of yoga in fostering a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Alongside her, Secretary of MWCD, Anil Malik, and other ministry officials and staff members demonstrated their collective support for the initiative by taking part in the session.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of the NIPCCD campus, the session underscored the theme "Yoga for Self and Society." This year's theme emphasises the dual impact of yoga, illustrating how individual well-being can contribute positively to the broader community.

Participants followed a series of yoga postures and breathing exercises, guided by experienced instructors, reinforcing the practice's holistic benefits.