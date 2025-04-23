WCD ministry conducts training sessions under Rastriya Karamyogi Jan Seva Programme

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has initiated special training sessions under the Rastriya Karamyogi Jan Seva Programme to instill the values and mindset of a "true Karamyogi" among its officials.

The sessions are being held in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), with a focus on transforming the approach of public service delivery.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the training is being led by master trainers who are mentoring officers through this transformation journey.

The initiative is part of the broader government effort to enhance the effectiveness, accountability, and empathy of civil servants through continuous capacity building, the statement said. PTI UZM NB NB