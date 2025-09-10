WCD ministry holds workshop to identify reforms in social welfare, security sectors

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development has organised a consultative workshop to identify measures to reform the social welfare and security sectors with special focus on women- and child-centric schemes.

The workshop held on Tuesday was chaired by Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and saw participation from delegations representing states and Union Territories, according to an official statement.

The discussions centred around three flagship initiatives: Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, which aims to improve nutrition and delivery of early childhood care and education; Mission Shakti, which focuses on women's safety, security and empowerment, and Mission Vatsalya, which seeks to ensure holistic development and protection of children, the statement said.

State and UT secretaries shared recommendations on legislative, policy, institutional and process reforms to strengthen last-mile service delivery, it said.

Officials said the deliberations stressed the need for convergence between schemes, community participation, and innovative practices to enhance outcomes on the ground.

According to the statement, the workshop reaffirmed its commitment to a "women and child first" approach, aimed at achieving inclusive growth through collaborative reform measures and effective implementation across states.