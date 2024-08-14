WCD ministry honours 161 field functionaries ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Union women and child development ministry on Wednesday honoured 161 field functionaries for their pivotal role in implementing critical welfare schemes such as Anganwadi and Sankalp Hubs.

They will also be attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort here on Thursday as special guests.

In an interactive session with the Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, the functionaries spoke about their experience on working at the grassroots.

The event highlighted the crucial contributions of these functionaries to initiatives such as Anganwadis, Sakhi One-Stop Centres, Sankalp Hubs for Empowerment of Women, Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units.

Thakur praised the field functionaries in her address, emphasising their role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

"Empowered women are the cornerstone of a strong nation. Initiatives like Mission Shakti, Mission Poshan 2.0 and Mission Vatsalya are strengthening this foundation," the minister said. "Each of you, from Anganwadi workers to One-Stop Center representatives, has set new standards in societal change. Your dedication is shaping a brighter future for India. We are grateful for your contributions and excited to continue working towards a Viksit Bharat together," Thakur said.

The ministry has also honoured 10 Nari Shakti Puruskar recipients, celebrating their exceptional contributions with a special recognition ceremony. PTI UZM ANB ANB