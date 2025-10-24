WCD ministry introduces new helpline number 1515 for Poshan, PMMVY schemes

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A new toll-free helpline number of 1515 has replaced the existing one for beneficiaries of the POSHAN and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) schemes, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Friday.

The new number will go live from November 1, this year, the ministry said.

The move aims to simplify recall and improve accessibility for citizens seeking assistance under the ministry's two flagship nutrition and maternal welfare programmes, a statement said.

As integration is underway, users may experience a brief transition period.

"During this time, if callers are unable to connect to the new number 1515, they are advised to continue using the old number 14408," it said.

The helpline will continue to serve as a single point of contact for queries, information, and support related to POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) and PMMVY.

The ministry added that it remains committed to ensuring smooth communication and uninterrupted assistance for all beneficiaries across the country. PTI UZM SHS SHS OZ OZ