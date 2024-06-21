WCD ministry launches 100-days awareness campaign on women-centric issues

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched a 100-day nationwide awareness campaign to amplify awareness and outreach on women-centric issues.

The campaign, launched during the "National Workshop on SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women," will run from June 21 to October 4.

The event was chaired by the Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and attended by Secretary Anil Malik, along with various stakeholders and representatives from across India.

Minister of State Savitri Thakur emphasised the crucial role of women empowerment in national development.

She highlighted the significance of effective implementation of various government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Poshan Abhiyaan, and the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

"Empowering women through these schemes is vital for fostering inclusive growth and ensuring sustainable development," she stated.

Secretary Anil Malik introduced the campaign, underscoring its importance in advancing women-led development in alignment with the national vision.

"This campaign is pivotal in ensuring that women across the country are aware of and can access the resources and support available to them," he said.

The one-day workshop featured a series of sessions focusing on legal provisions, communication strategies, and counselling techniques for grassroots functionaries of SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEWs), which operate in 693 districts nationwide.

These sessions are designed to ensure the last-mile delivery of services and to enhance women's participation in various developmental schemes.

Participants at the workshop engaged in discussions on best practices and strategies to improve outreach and effectiveness.

The Ministry said its initiative aims to foster a holistic approach to women empowerment, encompassing education, health, livelihood, and social security.