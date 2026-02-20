WCD ministry seeks industry support for strengthening anganwadi centres

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Thursday sought industry support for advancing early childhood education and strengthening anganwadi centres across the country through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding.

"This is the first time such a workshop has been organised, and we are happy to see a positive response from people in the industry," WCD Minister Annpurna Devi told PTI.

Asked how the initiative differed from previous engagements, Annpurna Devi said participants were briefed in detail about the ministry programmes.

"Many participants have come forward to cooperate and work together with the government," she said, adding that suggestions received during the conference would be examined and taken forward.

Annpurna Devi also said celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor discussed nutritious and healthy recipes for children at anganwadi centres at the workshop. The government would seek his cooperation to strengthen nutrition initiatives for children, she added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, in a post on X, said the workshop focused on strengthening anganwadi centres, as well as advancing education for children across the country.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Annpurna Devi, the workshop underscored the transformative potential of CSR partnerships in advancing early childhood education and building a strong foundation for India’s future," she wrote.

H S H Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman of the LGT group and Board Member of LGT Venture Philanthropy, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd, M Shoaib, VP – Onboarding and Business Administration, Zerodha, and Secretary Anil Malik were present in the workshop. PTI KSH VN VN