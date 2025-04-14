WCD MoS Thakur to embark on three-day Meghalaya tour, to assess implementation of central schemes

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur will embark on a three-day visit to Meghalaya from Tuesday to assess the implementation of central schemes aimed at women and children.

Thakur will hold a key review meeting with officials from the state government's social welfare department, focusing on flagship programmes run by the ministry, according to a statement.

The discussions are expected to centre around performance and outreach of schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao; Poshan Abhiyaan; and Mission Shakti.

Thakur will also meet the Meghalaya governor and conduct a district-level review in the East Khasi Hills as part of the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) guidelines that emphasise close monitoring of welfare initiatives in the northeast.

On Wednesday, the minister is scheduled to visit a range of welfare institutions in Shillong, including the One Stop Center at Ganesh Das Hospital, Shakti Sadan at Mawroh, and a child care institution in Mawkasiang. These centres offer support to women and children affected by violence, abandonment or neglect.

Thakur will travel to Mawsmai to inspect the community health centre and an Anganwadi centre.

She will assess the progress of rural development initiatives under schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), and visit the Aqua Park-cum-Visitor Information Centre at Khliehshnong.

Inspection of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in the region is also on her agenda.