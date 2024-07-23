WCD sees marginal rise of 2.5% in Budget allocation

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development has seen a marginal increase of 2.5 per cent in its Budget allocation for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The total budget for the ministry stands at Rs 26,092 crore, up from the previous year's revised allocation of Rs 25,448 crore.

To promote women-led development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget carries an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls across various ministries.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said this signals the government's commitment to enhance women's role in economic development.

Sitharaman said the government will set up working women hostels to promote their participation in the workforce.

The SAMARTHYA sub-scheme, supporting projects such as Women Hostels, Swadhar Greh and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, has been allocated Rs 2,516 crore, a slight increase from the previous revised Budget when Rs 2,325 crore was allocated.

A significant portion of this budget of the WCD ministry is directed towards the centrally sponsored schemes, which received Rs 25,848 crore.

The flagship schemes under the ministry, such as Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, Mission VATSALYA, and Mission Shakti, have been given substantial funds to continue their efforts in improving nutrition, child protection, and women's empowerment.

Specifically, Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 have been allocated Rs 21,200 crore, aiming to combat malnutrition and support early childhood care.

Mission VATSALYA, which focuses on child protection services and welfare, will receive Rs 1,472 crore, matching its previous allocation while Mission Shakti, divided into SAMBAL and SAMARTHYA sub-schemes, has been allocated Rs 3,145 crore.

The SAMBAL sub-scheme, which includes initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and One Stop Centres for women's safety, is set to receive Rs 629 crore.

Additionally, the Budget highlights an increase in funding for the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) and the Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA).

The NIPCCD, tasked with research and training in child development, will receive Rs 88.87 crore, while CARA, responsible for overseeing child adoptions, has been allocated Rs 11.40 crore.

Other key allocations include Rs 5.60 crore as India's contribution to UNICEF and continued funding of Rs 500 crore for the Nirbhaya Fund, which supports initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women. PTI UZM RHL