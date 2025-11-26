WCD to host adoption awareness conclave, spotlight on children with special needs

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The National Adoption Awareness Conclave 2025 will be held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, bringing together policymakers, adoption agencies, and families to promote "non-institutionalised rehabilitation" for children with special needs.

The event, organised by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), is part of the National Adoption Awareness Month being observed across the country.

Centred on the theme of "Non-Institutionalised Rehabilitation of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children)", this year's conclave aims to strengthen India's adoption ecosystem by promoting family-based care for children without parental support, in line with the Juvenile Justice Act and Adoption Regulations, 2022.

Senior government officials, including MWCD Secretary Anil Malik, Andhra Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A. Surya Kumari, and CARA CEO Bhavna Saxena, will attend the conclave, according to an official statement by the WCD ministry.

The programme will open with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a thematic presentation by CARA and a keynote address by Malik. A short film titled "Adoption of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children)" will also be launched to encourage sensitisation and awareness among prospective adoptive parents, it said.

Representatives from state adoption resource agencies, district child protection officers and child welfare committee members from across India will join adoptive parents, prospective parents, and officials from MWCD and the Andhra Pradesh government.

The discussions will focus on best practices, policy gaps, and the operational challenges involved in facilitating timely rehabilitation and adoption of children with special needs. PTI UZM SKY SKY