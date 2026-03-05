WCR detects over 5 lakh cases of ticketless travel, collects Rs 36 crore fine from passengers

Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) The West Central Railway (WCR) has detected nearly 5.7 lakh cases of irregular travel in the past 11 months in its Bhopal division, and collected a penalty of Rs 36.30 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The action was carried out between April and February of the current fiscal, Bhopal division's public relations officer Naval Agrawal told PTI.

During the period, ticket-checking staff detected a total of 5,69,623 cases, including 2,79,940 instances of travelling without a ticket, 2,86,997 cases of travelling with improper tickets and 2,686 cases involving unbooked luggage, he added.

The railway authorities collected a total penalty of Rs 36.30 crore from the violators, he said.

In February alone, officials detected 49,674 cases during ticket-checking campaign. These included 23,431 cases of ticketless travel, 25,971 cases of improper tickets and 272 cases involving unbooked luggage, Agrawal added.

The drive generated revenue of Rs 3.10 crore for the Bhopal division in February alone, the PRO said. PTI LAL NP