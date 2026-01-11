We agreed on friendly fights, but Ajit Pawar’s restraint appears shaken: Fadnavis

Pune, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a swipe at Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for criticising the BJP during the civic poll campaign in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, saying they had agreed on "friendly" contests despite both parties fighting separately.

Speaking during an interaction with actor Girija Oak, Fadnavis said the BJP and the NCP had decided well in advance that they would not contest the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic elections as allies since both were strong parties in the region.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, has been repeatedly targeting the BJP over local governance in the run-up to polls to the January 15 Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations. He has forged a tie-up with NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, for the two civic bodies.

Asked about Ajit Pawar’s criticism of the BJP, Fadnavis said, “Ajit dada only speaks, but my work speaks. We had already decided then that even if we contest against each other, it would be a friendly contest and that we would refrain from criticising each other or each other’s parties. I have followed that rule till now, but his restraint is somewhat shaken.” However, Ajit Pawar won’t “speak” after January 15, when votes will be cast, said Fadnavis, exuding confidence in the BJP's performance.

Asked that he was being dubbed an expert who brings estranged brothers together, referring to the alliance between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said he is thankful to Raj for giving him the credit.

When asked whether he should be credited for Ajit Pawar and his cousin, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, joining hands against the BJP in Pune, Fadnavis quipped that he had no idea whether the brother and sister had come together or whether they would give him credit for it.

To a question about Pawar’s promises of free Metro and civic transport travel to people in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad if their alliance comes to power, Fadnavis said sarcastically that he was thinking about announcing free air travel for women in Pune. “What does it take to make an announcement?” he asked.

“When one knows they are not going to get elected, they release manifestos and say anything. But my point is that at least we should say things that people can believe, things that are actually doable,” said the CM.

Metro corridors not only belong to the state, but also to the Centre, he said.

“When fares are fixed for any Metro route, a fare fixation committee is formed under the law, and that committee alone has the legal authority to decide fares. Even if I feel like waiving the fares tomorrow, I cannot do so,” he said.

If one wants to give concessions and is not going to recover operational costs, where the money will come from, he asked. “That is why making promises about things that are not even in your hands is misleading,” said Fadnavis.

Punekars pay their taxes on time and do not want things for free, said the senior BJP leader. “They want reliability and dependability. They want good Metro and bus services. For that, they are willing to pay the minimum required cost,” he said.

The residents of Pune are also well aware that those making such promises are not going to get elected, he said.

About tickets to candidates with criminal background, Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, said he is perplexed why there was a need to favour such individuals when there are 60 lakh people in Pune.

He said those who called for an end to “koyta” (sickle-weilding gangs) menace in Pune have nominated persons with a criminal past, indirectly referring to the NCP, which has given tickets to criminal Bandu Andekar’s relatives who are in jail along with him in the murder of his grandson Ayush Komkar.

Even if these criminals get elected, their real place is jail, not in Pimpri-Chinchwad, asserted Fadnavis. PTI SPK NR