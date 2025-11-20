We aim to make Andhra Maoism-free by March 2026: DGP Gupta

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday said the police are working to make the state Maoism-free by March 2026, a target set by the Government of India.

Addressing a press conference in East Godavari district, Gupta said most of the "formalities" required to achieve the target are complete and reiterated a call to Maoist cadres to surrender, warning that those who do not will be "neutralised".

The director general of police recalled that the surrender call came after a June encounter in which key Maoist cadres were killed.

"We are moving forward with a clear goal. The Government of India has set a target for this state to be Maoism-free by March 2026, and almost all formalities are complete," Gupta said.

Wishing for the state to develop and remain safe, he stressed that "there is no place for violence in Andhra Pradesh or any society to achieve those goals." Appreciating the efforts of various wings of the police department, Gupta said they contributed to the arrest of 50 Maoist cadres who had entered the state seeking shelter.

In addition to these arrests, the police recently neutralised 13 Maoists—six on November 18 and seven on November 19—in Maredumilli mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

"All wings of the department, especially intelligence and the Alluri Sitaramaraju district police, worked as one force under a single command to achieve success," he said.

Gupta added that a large quantity of weapons, explosives, and other materials were seized during the operations.

"I want to thank my forces and the people. They have done well. This state should remain safe and continue to develop," he said.

Observing that several Maoists are leaving forest hideouts for towns and urban centres in search of shelter, Gupta said operations are ongoing, with Devji still at large.

Further, Gupta noted that police forces from four to five states, including Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, are working together towards the goal of eliminating Maoism by March 2026. PTI STH SSK