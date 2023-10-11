We all should jointly fight militancy: Ghulam Nabi Azad on terror incidents in J&K

Jammu: DPAP chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday expressed concern over terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during the last one and a half years and called for a united fight.

"The security situation has improved during the last five years. But for the past one and a half years, particularly in the Rajouri sector, incidents have taken place. The incident in Kokernag in Kashmir also took place. We are concerned about it," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with several delegations here.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairperson was replying to a question about the present security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

It appears militancy is again attempting to raise its head, Azad said and added that "we all, people of J&K, the government and politicians should jointly fight it out". "It is not solely the responsibility of the government, but all of us," he said.

On the dharna by the main opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference, the Congress and the PDP, on Tuesday for restoration of democratic and constitutional rights in the Union Territory, Azad said, "The leaders who had given the call (for the demonstration) were themselves absconding." "This shows their seriousness," he said in an apparent reference to NC chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who could not make it to the dharna on Tuesday.

Azad, who met several delegations, particularly of the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, said the government should look into the issues of this community and address their grievances.