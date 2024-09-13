We appeal to maintain peace, welcome tourists: Himachal CM on protests against 'illegal' mosque

Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) Amid tension after demand for demolition of "unauthorised" mosque structure in Mandi and protests by Hindu outfits, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday appealed to the people to maintain peace and brotherhood and said tourists are welcome.

"We appeal to maintain peace and brotherhood and welcome tourists," said the chief minister while addressing media persons after an all-party meeting here with state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, BJP leader Randhir Sharma, CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha, AAP leader Surjit Singh and others.

"I have appealed to everyone to maintain peace and make no provocative statements, and that is why an all-party meeting. No one is allowed to take the law into their hands.

"We respect everyone. The land of Himachal has respect for all religions," the chief minister said.

Referring to the protest on Friday by Hindu organisations demanding demolition of the "encroached" structure of a mosque in Mandi town, he said Himachal Pradesh is a state of protest.

"We all sitting here are a product of the student movement," Sukhu said while addressing media persons here after an all-party meeting.

"Himachal Pradesh is a state of protest. There are protests by Dev Bhumi, BJP, CPI(M) and the unemployed. Protest is a part of democracy but they should be peaceful," he said.

The chief minister said the people of Muslim community have themselves come forward offering demolition of the unauthorised structures and even demolished a portion of the mosque in Mandi on Thursday.

Welcoming their move, the chief minister said it has been resolved in the meeting that peace and brotherhood should prevail in the state and all unauthorised constructions would be dealt strictly according to law. No one has the right to hurt sentiments of any community, he reiterated.

"It is not a religious issue. All communities are equal and live peacefully here.

"A small dispute between two persons led to the current situation. A local dispute was flared up by the local leaders," said the chief minister.

The trouble started when a local shopkeeper in Malyana belonging to the Hindu community and other shopkeepers were attacked on August 30 night while they were on their way back home by half-a-dozen people belonging to the minority community with rods and sticks. Four shopkeepers were injured in the attack.

The fight started after a verbal argument and a local businessman from Hindu community sustained head injury.

"The main problem is of street vendors and locals give them a place to sit in front of their shops on rent. As a result of this, there is no space to walk. The Assembly Speaker has been authorised to constitute a committee to draft a policy for the street venders," he added.

He said Himachal Pradesh is a part of India and everybody has the right to work here but under the ambit of law. All the parties believe that Himachal is a peaceful state and it should remain so. No community should be harmed, he added.

Asked about lathi-charge and stone-pelting incident during protest in Shimla on Wednesday, he said most of the people protest peacefully but everywhere there are some mischievous elements who instigate others.

Sukhu refused to comment on the allegation of Congress minister Anirudh Singh that the previous BJP government funded construction of the mosque during Covid times. PTI BPL KSS KSS