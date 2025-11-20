We appreciate our partnership with India's security agencies: US Embassy on Bishnoi's arrest

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A day after National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Anmol Bishnoi here upon his deportation from the United States, the US Embassy on Thursday emphasised the country's ongoing partnership with India's security agencies, asserting that they "work together" to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable.

Immediately upon landing in Delhi along with 200 deportees from the US, the NIA placed Anmol, a proclaimed offender carrying a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh, under arrest.

"We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India's security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable. This underscores our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. @DHSgov," the US Embassy posted on X.

It also re-shared a post by the NIA on Wednesday that carried a press release about the arrest.

Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted in several sensational cases, was arrested by the NIA in a case related to nexus between criminal gangs and terror groups.

After completing the formalities, Anmol, against whom the NIA had filed a chargesheet in 2023, was taken for medical examination and later to the designated court at Patiala House a day ago.

Surrounded by heavy security, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, Anmol was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma around 5 pm on Wednesday and the proceedings were held in-camera. PTI KND NB NB