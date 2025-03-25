We are a UT until Parliament gives us back statehood: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday criticised opposition members for walking out over the use of the term "Union Territory," saying the region remains one until the Parliament restores its statehood.

The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly passed a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, amid a walkout by People's Conference member Sajad Gani Lone, who alleged that passing the bill amounts to endorsing the Union Territory status by the house.

Responding to the walkout, Abdullah said "Just because we have mentioned 'Union Territory' here and not anything else, it does not change anything. Unfortunately, until the Parliament of India restores our statehood, we will remain a Union Territory. So let us not politicise this." He said walking out does not help the cause. "We should not engage in politics over WhatsApp university posts, which some among us have received." Abdullah added, "We have to get back statehood to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Inshallah, we will restore it. Removing the word 'UT' will not change our reality. We are a UT whether you like it or not. This government governs as a Union Territory." Wahid Para of the Peoples Democratic Party also raised his concerns about the endorsement of Union Territory status.

In response, the CM said, "All the business conducted by this house so far has been under the name of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the passing of the finance bill, I repeatedly mentioned 'Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir' regarding consolidated funds. Why didn't Sajad stage a walkout then? During my grants, I mentioned 'Union Territory' as well." All members took oath under the Union Territory and contested elections under it, he added.

Abdullah stressed that his government has been vigorously fighting for the restoration of statehood.

"We passed a resolution in the first cabinet meeting. We submitted it to the Prime Minister. I raised it with him during the Sonamarg function. Whenever I go to Delhi, I bring it up, that the people of J&K do not like the Union Territory status and want the restoration of statehood," he said.

The first bill of the Budget session by the National Conference-led government was introduced by Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Saturday on behalf of Abdullah, who also oversees the finance ministry.

During the discussion, Lone took exception to the use of the words 'Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir' and said it signifies the endorsement of Jammu and Kashmir's status by the house. "I will not be a partner in this," he said as he walked out.