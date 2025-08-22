We are also studying poll results, will highlight issue among people: Pawar on 'vote theft' charges

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Amid a row over Congress's 'vote theft' allegations targeted at the ECI and BJP, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the Opposition would unitedly raise this issue and highlight it before the country's citizens.

Addressing a press conference here, he said his party was also studying the election results.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made allegations of "vote chori" in elections, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding with the ruling BJP. He claimed that the poll body has not performed its duty of enforcing the 'one man, one vote' principle.

The Congress leader cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim that more than 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

Talking about the issue, Pawar said, "We are also studying the results of (the past) elections by the ECI and will put forth the issue of votes (vote theft) before the people in the country. It will take two weeks to make a concrete plan." "We don't expect anything from the ECI," Pawar said, and justified Gandhi's refusal to submit affidavit on voter roll allegations as demanded by the poll body.

"Three hundred MPs hit the streets against the ECI and they were arrested," he said.

The NCP (SP) said Gandhi's public meetings in Bihar were receiving a positive response from people.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly are likely to be held in October or November this year.

Bihar might be economically backward, but it is politically aware, he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi started the Champaran Satyagraha, J P Narayan started his agitation against the Emergency from Bihar. The state has given several leaders with a mass base, like Karpoori Thakur," the former Union minister said. PTI MR NP