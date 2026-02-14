We are asking seats DMK lost in TN 2021 poll: Cong MP Manickam Tagore

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday said his party demanded only the seats the DMK lost in the 2021 Assembly election to Tamil Nadu and said power sharing was necessary.

Reacting to DMK leader R S Raja Kannappan’s remark on February 13 in Madurai that the DMK will contest from 170 Assembly constituencies in the 2026 poll and would win 160 seats, Tagore said his party was asking for the seats lost by the DMK in the 2021 election.

“In 2021, you contested in 173 seats and secured 133. What we are asking (now) are the seats which you failed to win,” the Virudhunagar MP said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ “Power sharing is necessary. The share in power is our right. The people will decide,” Tagore said, posting a video clip of the state Forests Minister Rajakannappan’s speech.

In the video, Rajakannappan could be heard ruling out coalition government and said the DMK on its own would win 160 seats this time. PTI JSP JSP ROH