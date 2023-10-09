We are awarding people who converted their disability into strengths: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday gave away the state awards for specially-abled persons for their achievements in diverse fields, and said with determination they "converted their disability into strengths".

In his address at an event held here, he also suggested to the social welfare department of the city government to publish their "inspirational stories and photographs" in "full-page advertisements" in newspapers to let more people get motivated from their accomplishments.

Delhi Government's State Awards for Persons with Disability were given to several achievers, including sportspersons, authors, a motivational speaker, among others.

Kejriwal, while giving away the awards, briefly interacted with some of the awardees on the dais.

"Today's award function for me was an emotional and spiritual experience. Each one of the awardees has achieved something in their lives, someone plays badminton sitting on a wheelchair, someone is a motivational speaker. Story of each one of them is very inspirational," he said in his address at the event.

The chief minister hailed the awardees and said with determination, they have "converted their disability into strengths".

He suggested to the department that their inspirational stories and photographs can be published in "full-page advertisements" in newspapers to let more people get motivated from their accomplishments.

"We get upset over small things in life. But these people accepted their situation and did something to achieve something in life," Kejriwal said.

He said life is like a set of cards and one doesn't know which card will be dealt to him or her.

"Either we can bemoan about the cards dealt to us or do what we want to do in life, as these achievers did," the chief minister said.