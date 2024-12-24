We are continuing Periyar’s journey of demolishing barriers, capturing people’s minds: TN CM

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Though rationalist leader Periyar was not physically present now, the DMK has been carrying on his legacy of demolishing all barriers including caste, religion and other inequalities, and in capturing people’s minds, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. Paying rich tributes to social reformer and leader E V Ramasamy, known as Thanthai Periyar by his followers, on his death anniversary, Stalin said “it has been 51 years since Thanthai Periyar stopped his journey. We are continuing his journey.” Periyar, he said, broke all barriers like restraining his entry into village, entering temple, he was banned from speaking, banned from writing, running a newspaper, and even protesting, but he razed them down and "entered everyone's mind." “Periyar's history is being taken to today's younger generation. We have globalised Periyar and made him a common property of the world. Periyar fought for unity and self-respect," Stalin said.

Referring to the a replica of Periyar’s walking stick presented to him on the occasion by Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, Stalin, who is the president of DMK, said “I have received many mementos in life, but nothing can rival this prize.” The Chief Minister who earlier laid a wreath at the Periyar memorial in Vepery, here, reminded those ridiculing the Dravidian model that Periyar's walking stick was enough to usher in change.

"I feel that coming to Periyar's memorial is like coming to my mother's home," Stalin said.