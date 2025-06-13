We are exploring pathways to reset ties: MEA on India-Canada relations

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Describing India and Canada as "vibrant democracies", the external affairs ministry on Thursday said New Delhi believes the forthcoming meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer an important opportunity to exchange views and "explore pathways" to reset bilateral ties.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his weekly media briefing.

"Our prime minister had received a call from the Canadian prime minister last week. During the call, Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to attend the G7 (meeting), and as you are aware, the invitation has been accepted," he said.

The call was also an occasion for the two prime ministers to reflect or talk about India-Canada relations and how they can be taken forward, the MEA spokesperson said.

Canada will be hosting the crucial G7 meeting later this month.

The Group of Seven (G7) consists of seven of the world's advanced economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, and the UK, as well as the European Union.

Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's new prime minister in March following the exit of Justin Trudeau from the top office.

"India and Canada are vibrant democracies, which are bound by shared democratic values and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law. And, of course, very vibrant people-to-people ties," Jaiswal said.

"We believe that the forthcoming meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis in Canada will offer an important opportunity for them to exchange views on bilateral and global issues, and explore pathways to set or reset the relationship, based on mutual respect, shared interests and sensitivity to each other's concerns," he said.

Later in response to another query on the future trajectory of India-Canada ties, Jaiswal said, "We are exploring pathways to reset ties. And, we will see, as to how we take things forward." Modi got a call from the Canadian prime minister earlier this month. During the conversation, Modi had congratulated Carney on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit.

"The two leaders acknowledged the deep people-to-people ties between India and Canada and reaffirmed their commitment to work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests," the MEA had said in a readout after the call.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

The relations nosedived further in the second half of last year after Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats, including then High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, to the murder of Nijjar.

In October last year, India withdrew Verma and five other diplomats.

India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.

In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contacts, and both sides are looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.

The exit of Trudeau is being seen as an opportunity to improve the bilateral ties.

Jaiswal, during the briefing, was also asked if law enforcement and transnational gangs operating in Canada would be raised during the meeting of the two leaders.

"There are existing mechanisms between Indian and Canadian law enforcement agencies that have discussed issues of mutual security concerns over a period of time. This engagement is likely to continue," he said.

Asked if the issue of anti-India activities will come up in the discussion, he said, Anti-India activities, whether it is in Canada or anywhere else, "we have made it very clear, and we expect our international partners to take into account our concerns and act accordingly".

The MEA spokesperson asserted that the "reset" of the relationship is based on mutual respect, shared interests and sensitivity to each other's concerns.

He underlined that India and Canada have expansive economic engagement, technology cooperation, and company investing on both sides, besides a big Indian student community in that country, so there is "a lot that can be discussed for both countries to gain from each other's engagements". PTI KND RHL