'We are extremely sorry,' says Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on Tirupati stampede

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said he is profusely apologising to the nation and Hindu community for the stampede incident that left six people dead and dozens injured.

After visiting the injured at the hospital here, Pawan Kalyan said some devotees expressed doubts that the incident must have been staged and that some policemen who should be the first responders, did not act on time.

He further said he was hearing some reports that there are gaps between the Executive Officer and the Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

He said the TTD Board, EO, and JEO should take responsibility for the incident and suggested that they should give up "VIP focus".

“To the entire nation, to the entire country, to the entire Sanatani believers, to Hindu Samaj, from the state government (side), I profusely (apologise), my wholehearted apologies for what had happened. It is the responsibility of the TTD EO (executive officer) and JEO,” he told reporters.

He said the TTD is known for its crowd management expertise and there were never such incidents even when there was a crowd of four lakh during events such as “Garuda Seva “.

“We are taking the responsibility. We are not running away. We are not escaping. We will make sure whoever is responsible, stern action will be taken against them,” he warned.

Six devotees died and nearly 40 more were injured in the stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10. PTI GDK ROH