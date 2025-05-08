'India Pakistan tensions': We support govt in fight against terrorism, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed full support for the Centre's efforts in combating terrorism, emphasising the need for national unity in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "As every party has stated, terrorism must be eradicated from its roots. We are fully with the government in its fight against terrorism." Yadav's remarks came a couple of days after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed in cold blood on April 22.

He reiterated the importance of ensuring that such efforts are not politicised and remain above partisan interests.

"We will share our suggestions in the upcoming all-party meeting," Yadav said, adding, "But the goal should be clear -- terrorism must be eliminated completely, our borders must be secure and our soldiers' morale must be high." He lauded the Indian defence forces, calling them "the bravest" in the world and noting the extreme conditions in which soldiers operate -- from minus 50 degrees C to plus 50 degrees C.

"Very few armies in the world serve under such difficult circumstances," he added.

Yadav cautioned against converting military operations into political events. "Important national actions like these should not be used for political gain by any party. We must ensure this remains a national effort," he said.

He also commented on recent internal crackdowns in Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Nepal, which include action against illegal encroachments and some madrassas.

Without naming the BJP, Yadav said, "When the country is facing external threats, this is not the time for injustice or unnecessary actions. The government should avoid such moves that send the wrong message."