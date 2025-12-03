We are happy with HC verdict on primary teacher appointments: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Malda, Dec 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Calcutta High Court division bench's order setting aside a single bench order that annulled appointments of 32,000 primary school teachers in the state.

"We are happy with the court's order. It is a great relief that the jobs of these teachers are saved...We want to generate jobs and not take them away," she told reporters here.

A division bench of the HC set aside a single bench order that scrapped the appointments of 32,000 primary school teachers in West Bengal.

These teachers were recruited through the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) of 2014.

The bench, presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, said it is not inclined to uphold the single bench order as irregularities have not been proven in all the recruitments. PTI PNT MNB