We are hopeful verdict will come before matter is forgotten: Uddhav on SC case

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday voiced veiled frustration over prolonged legal battle for the party symbol, saying he hoped that the crucial verdict from the Supreme Court will come "before the matter is forgotten." Thackeray, former chief minister of the state, was commenting after the Supreme Court fixed January 21 for the final hearing on the plea filed by his faction challenging the Election Commission's order, which allotted the original 'bow and arrow' symbol to the rival Shiv Sena group led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Soon after the EC's ruling in February 2023, the Thackeray faction challenged it before the court.

Reacting to court developments, Thackeray said, "The hearing is going on. We are still confident that the verdict will, perhaps, come before the matter is forgotten." The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has been pressing the judiciary to expedite the proceedings, consistently arguing that justice delayed would threaten to undermine the democratic process and the sanctity of the party's symbol ownership.

Earlier in the day in New Delhi, the Supreme Court fixed January 21 for hearing pleas filed by the Thackeray-led faction.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said that it will start hearing arguments from January 21 on the Shiv Sena symbol dispute. The bench will then hear arguments on a similar dispute concerning the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on January 22, as there are several overlapping issues involved in both matters, it said.

The top court also fixed three hours for hearing arguments from each faction of the political parties.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Uddhav faction, said that matters require urgent hearing as there are local body polls in the state.

Justice Kant said political parties are always in election mode in India as they are contesting national elections, state polls or even local body polls.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Neeraj Kishan Kaul appeared for the Shinde faction.