We are providing pro bono legal assistance: PK's party on BPSC exam petition

Patna, Jan 10 (PTI) Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party on Friday clarified that it was providing "pro bono legal assistance" to students who have moved the Patna High Court alleging malpractices in a recent Bihar Public Service Commission exam.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, the party's vice president Y V Giri, who is a senior advocate, also rued that Kishor's fast unto death has "entered its ninth day", hoping that students and the Nitish Kumar government would convince the 47 years old to start taking food.

"A strong and healthy Prashant Kishor is required for the future of Bihar. His innovative ideas for pulling Bihar out of chronic backwardness inspired people like me, with no interest in politics, to join Jan Suraaj", Giri said.

He added, "Now that the matter has reached the court, some type of relief is likely. The court has agreed to hear the matter on January 15, which is the next working day. I would now urge students, whose cause Prashant Kishor has taken up, to put pressure on him to call off the fast. He may be out of ICU, but is still unwell".

Advertisment

Asked whether the Jan Suraaj Party had approached the court as a petitioner, Giri replied "We are providing legal assistance, pro bono, to students who were willing to file a petition. They have been agitating for long but the BPSC has refused to listen, perhaps fearing that its own failures may get exposed".

Notably, nearly five lakh candidates had appeared for Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13 when hundreds boycotted the tests alleging question papers had been leaked.

The BPSC denied the charge, claiming that there was a conspiracy to get the tests cancelled, even as it ordered a re-examination for over 10,000 candidates who had been assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre in Patna.

Advertisment

Giri said, "Rules of examinations were flouted at several other centres as well. Mobile phones were allowed inside exam halls where jammers did not work. Bundles of question papers were not unsealed in front of candidates. At many places, examinees were seen helping each other solve the papers".

"There are also allegations of posts having been put on sale, in connivance with officials concerned. Though I shall not press this point for want of evidence. But, it is beyond doubt that the BPSC's attitude has aggrieved meritorious candidates", he added.

Giri also urged the Nitish Kumar government to intervene in the matter and reminded the chief minister of his "old ties" with Kishor, who had a brief stint in JD(U), but got expelled after questioning the party's stance on CAA-NRC controversy.

Advertisment

"I am sure Nitish ji does not have any personal bitterness for Prashant Kishor. It seems a coterie has him in its grip. He is not allowed to have a feel of the situation on the ground", said the Jan Suraaj Party vice president.

He added, "Our delegation recently informed the chief secretary that a meeting of students' delegation with the chief minister could make Kishor give up his fast. We wonder if the message was conveyed to Nitish ji. I urge him to show sensitivity by asking Kishor to relent".

Giri also said, "We are in the process of filing another petition in high court, drawing attention to the misconduct of police officials who arrested Kishor earlier this week".

Advertisment

Kishor was arrested on Monday, for staging a demonstration at Gandhi Maidan, which was said to be in violation of a high court order. He was produced before a lower court which granted him bail. PTI NAC RG