We are ready to collaborate and co-create solutions: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Sept 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told a high-level delegate of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Tuesday that the state is deeply committed to fostering an environment that nurtures innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth.

“Karnataka is open for business. We welcome you to explore the great opportunities our state has to offer. Whether it's in the field of information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, or any other sector, we are ready to collaborate and co-create solutions that can address global challenges,” said the CM.

Siddaramaiah, who held a round-table discussion with the global board of directors’ mission of USIBC at the Vidhana Soudha, the effort is tantamount to crafting the blueprint for a future that is more interconnected and prosperous than ever before.

“Our commitment to fostering a robust ecosystem for business is unwavering, and we are constantly working towards creating an environment that is conducive to growth and success,” he said.

If Karnataka is a land of diverse resources, ranging from a skilled workforce to natural wealth and from a thriving start-up culture to a strong manufacturing base, Bengaluru, said Siddaramaiah, is the Silicon Valley of India.

“We are home to some of the world's leading IT firms, biotechnology enterprises, and start-ups. Our policies are designed to support innovation, ease of doing business, and sustainable development,” he added. PTI JR ROH