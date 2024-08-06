We are requesting govt to ensure safety of Hindus in Bangladesh: RSS leader

Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Tuesday said the organisation "is requesting the government" to ensure safety of the Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh which is in the midst of political turmoil.

There have been reports about the minority Hindu community being targeted, said Joshi, a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Executive of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its former general secretary.

He was speaking to reporters here.

Asked about the situation of the Hindus in Bangladesh, Joshi said, "Bangladesh is a different country. There are limitations as to what voluntary organisations can do from here. But we are requesting the (Indian) government to ensure safety of the Hindus over there. We are confident that the government will take steps towards it." To a question about whether Hindus were being targeted in the neighbouring country amid widespread unrest and resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Joshi said it was so, and news reports about such incidents are coming out. PTI CLS KRK