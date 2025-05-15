We are still in NDA alliance, says Panneerselvam

Chennai, May 15 (PTI) Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday asserted that his faction was still in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Panneerselvam, heading the AIADMK Workers' Rights' Retrieval Committee following his expulsion from the AIADMK, said the poll ties with the BJP would continue for the 2026 Assembly election.

"We faced the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP and we are still in the combine. We are not concerned about those opposing our continuance in the NDA," Panneerselvam told reporters after addressing his party workers here.

He regretted that he was not invited by the BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the latter's visit to Chennai on April 11 to announce the poll pact with the AIADMK led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"Despite this, we are still in the NDA," Panneersevam representing the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency, said.